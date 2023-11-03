Top track

Enny Owl, Adriana and the Wildflowers, Jack Rabbit

2220 Arts + Archives
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$15

About

pehrspace and Weird Sister Records present an LP release show for Enny Owl, with friends Adriana and the Wildflowers and Jack Rabbit opening, plus a screening of music videos for three of Enny Owl's new singles: Nicolette, Femi, and Alina.

~

Enny Owl’s m Read more

Presented by pehrspace and Weird Sister Records
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Jack Rabbit Band, Enny Owl

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

