DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HALLOWEEN PUNK PARTY 2023

Le Molotov
Tue, 31 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMarseille
€9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Le Molotov vous propose une belle affiche d'Halloween cette année avec un joli échantillon de notre scène Punk/Hardcore régionale:

🎃RATS DON'T SINK (Hardcore Punk, Marseille):

🎃NEVER GIVE UP (Hardcore, Toulon):

🎃HYPERACTIVE (Indie Punk, Marseille)

Read more

Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.