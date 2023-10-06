Top track

HAAL + Bible Club + Enter Laughing + Recruitment

The Old Blue Last
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

HAAL - Janus
About

Outfit presents New Noise: HAAL, Bible Club, Enter Laughing, Recruitment.

Fresh from hosting East London Block Party and the Summer Of Psychedelia series, Outfit dip into the murky waters of Industrial, Noise, Post-Rock & Experimental sounds - a darke Read more

Presented by Outfit

Lineup

1
Recruitment, Enter Laughing, Bible Club and 1 more

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

