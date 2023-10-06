DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Outfit presents New Noise: HAAL, Bible Club, Enter Laughing, Recruitment.
Fresh from hosting East London Block Party and the Summer Of Psychedelia series, Outfit dip into the murky waters of Industrial, Noise, Post-Rock & Experimental sounds - a darke
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.