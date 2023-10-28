DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
9pm - 6am
It’s our favourite time of year again when we host 4 TG Halloween parties over 2 weekends. Choose your venue (or come to both!) and choose your night, check that friends you want to party with are buying tickets for the same event, put together
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.