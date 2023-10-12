DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Future LDN

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Thu, 12 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Future LDN returns for its third part series at the iconic Jaguar Shoes in Shoreditch E2 8DA.

We’ll be having performances from emerging DJs across London showcasing their eclectic

electronic pallet, along with the opportunity for attendees to network wi Read more

Presented by DreamBagsJaguarShoes.

Lineup

Dibs, K2RAH

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.