Honey Bunny & Bass Bunny: TRICK OR TREAT

SALA APOLO
Mon, 30 Oct, 11:59 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Prepararos para una fantasmagórica fiesta de ’Trick Or Treat! Uniros a la fiesta de Halloween de Honey Bunny con vuestro mejor disfraz y que no os sorprenda si os asustáis en más de una ocasión! Get Ready to Raise Hell: It's a 'Trick or Treat' Riot!

Organizado por NIGHTHAWKS.

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

