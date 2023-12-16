DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nuit Marathon! 2023

La Gaité Lyrique
Sat, 16 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€30.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
De la musique minimaliste et de la musique électronique sur la même soirée et pour le même public : Marathon ! revient pour sa 9ème édition à la Gaîté Lyrique avec sa programmation unique en son genre :

Cate Hortl + Erwan Keravec + Cabaret Contemporain +...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par LA GAITE LYRIQUE.

Lineup

2
Cate Hortl, Erwan Keravec, Cabaret Contemporain and 2 more

Venue

La Gaité Lyrique

3bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

