DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DISCO AURORO PIANOBAR con il Maestro Giovanni Guidi e l’Orchestra Disco Pianobar
UNICA DATA ITALIANA!
Dopo il grande successo del “Sagra Estiva Tour” Auroro Borealo torna per una data unica ed esclusiva con il format che ha infuocato il Mi Ami 2023: DISC
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.