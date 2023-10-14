Top track

Gli occhi del mio ex

Disco Auroro Pianobar

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare
Sat, 14 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsMilano
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DISCO AURORO PIANOBAR con il Maestro Giovanni Guidi e l’Orchestra Disco Pianobar

UNICA DATA ITALIANA!

Dopo il grande successo del “Sagra Estiva Tour” Auroro Borealo torna per una data unica ed esclusiva con il format che ha infuocato il Mi Ami 2023: DISC Read more

Presentato da Yellowsquare Milano Lattuada srl.

Lineup

Auroro Borealo

Venue

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare

Via Serviliano Lattuada, 14, 20135 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

