Bill Ryder-Jones

Islington Assembly Hall
Wed, 20 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £24.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“Over the years my music has lost a bit of its hope I reckon,” says Bill Ryder-Jones. “It were important for me to make a record that had more hope in it. Even by my standards the last few years have been rocky, but I’ve chosen to soundtrack it with more p Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Bill Ryder-Jones

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

