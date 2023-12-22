DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Roller Disco et raclette à paillettes

Blonde Venus
Fri, 22 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyBordeaux
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Joie bonheur : la saison des raclettes pailletées reprend pour l'équipe de Blonde Venus ! Et bonne nouvelle, ce soir-là aucun remord car on épuise un repas riche sur la piste de danse avec le retour de la Roller Disco spéciale Noël.

Que vous soyez patineu Read more

Présenté par BLONDE VENUS.

Lineup

Venue

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.