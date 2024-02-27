Top track

Gilla Band - Backwash

Gilla Band

Norwich Arts Centre
Tue, 27 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
Selling fast
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Trailblazers for modern Irish alternative music and known for their ferocious live shows which have been described as chaotic, electrifying and ‘genuinely dangerous, like one last rave before the apocalypse’, Gilla Band are not just a band, but a force.

Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Gilla Band

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

