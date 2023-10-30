Top track

PVA, w/Ghost Fetish

The Sunset Tavern
Mon, 30 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Advance: $16 ($20.60 after fees)

Day of: $18 ($22.66 after fees)

PVA:

South London band PVA’s stunning debut album BLUSH consolidates the beating pulse of electronic music with the raw energy of a life-affirming gig and reveals more about the trio than...

Presented by The Sunset Tavern.

PVA

The Sunset Tavern

5433 Ballard Avenue Northwest, Seattle, Washington 98107, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

