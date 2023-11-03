Top track

Ardalan - Lifted

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tropical 25 Year Anniversary Party ft. Ardalan

The Flamingo House
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartySacramento
$7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ardalan - Lifted
Got a code?

About

We're teaming up with the Lost in Groove & Tropical crews to celebrate 25 years of Tropical! Special guest... Ardalan!

You can buy a ticket... TODAY!

The Skinny -Inside -8:00PM - 12:00AM - Lost In Groove Takeover

12:00AM - CLOSE - Family b2b

Back Patio Read more

Presented by Flamingo House & Lost In Groove
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ardalan

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.