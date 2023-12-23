Top track

338 Christmas Special / Roger Sanchez Extended Set

Studio 338
Sat, 23 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Studio 338 Christmas Special see's world favourite Roger Sanchez plays a very special Extended Set on Saturday 23rd December with Kristen Knight, Gerrado + Andrew Kay.

The Christmas parties at Studio 338 are always a proper knee's up occasion and this Read more

Presented by Studio 338.

Lineup

Roger Sanchez, Knight Night, Andrew Kay

Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

