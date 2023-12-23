DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Studio 338 Christmas Special see's world favourite Roger Sanchez plays a very special Extended Set on Saturday 23rd December with Kristen Knight, Gerrado + Andrew Kay.
The Christmas parties at Studio 338 are always a proper knee's up occasion and this
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.