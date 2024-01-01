DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Concerto di Capodanno

Teatro Vivaldi
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 5:30 pm
GigsJesolo
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Concerto di capodanno

Tutte le età

Doc Live Srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Teatro Vivaldi

Viale Del Bersagliere 1, 30016 Jesolo Venice, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.