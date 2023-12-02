DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Shedding Histories w/ Vandorta

Whereelse?
Sat, 2 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyMargate
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Shedding Histories bring their London party down to Margate for the first time along with brilliant guest selector Vandorta.

Shedding Histories is a collective formed by selectors and curators Bena and Chameleonas. Through their parties, Shedding Hist Read more

Presented by Shedding Histories
Lineup

Vandorta

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

