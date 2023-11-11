Top track

Throw Down Bones (Fuzz Club) + Gondhawa (FR)

Circolo Gagarin
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBusto Arsizio
€11

About

Throw Down Bones - experimental/noise/industrial

Dopo la triste scomparsa nel 2019 di Dave Cocks, membro fondatore della band, in un tragico incidente Francesco Vanni decide di continuare la musica in memoria dell’amico scomparso.

I Throw Down Bones torn

Presentato da Associazione di promozione sociale 26per1.
Lineup

Gondhawa, Throw Down Bones

Venue

Circolo Gagarin

Via Luigi Galvani, 2, 21052 Busto Arsizio VA, Italy
Doors open 7:30 pm

