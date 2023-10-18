DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Screening: APPROPRIATE BEHAVIOUR by Desiree Akhavan

Atelier Gardens
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
FilmBerlin
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The bisexual Iranian-American New Yorker Shirin keeps her queerness a secret from her family, which she finds increasingly difficult because she longs for their acceptance and love. At the same time, Shirin tries everything to forget her failed relationshi Read more

Presented by Atelier Gardens.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Atelier Gardens

Oberlandstraße 26-35, 12099 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.