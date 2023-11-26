DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hana Bryanne, Annie Blackman, Honey Marmalade

The Sultan Room
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:00 pm
$17.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NYC local Annie Blackman and LA's Hana Bryanne team up for an evening of singer-songwriter stylings. Hear cuts from Bryanne's recent LP, Dollface, and Blackman's spring release, Bug.

Valid identification is required for entry.

Presented by The Sultan Room.

Lineup

Honey Marmalade, Annie Blackman, Hana Bryanne

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

