Bio Ritmo (Vinyl Reissue Release Party)

Songbyrd
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$32.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bio Ritmo, alongside with Cumbia Heights and DJs Leon City Sounds and Electric Cowbell spinning vinyls, celebrate 30 years of music history and a new double LP vinyl release.

  Bio Ritmo is recognized around the world as one of the most intriguing and inf
Presented by Songbyrd.
Lineup

Bio Ritmo

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

