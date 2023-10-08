DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sharon Jackson: So Finally... I am in Labour

Camden Comedy Club
Sun, 8 Oct, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

If life gives you lemons , don’t just make lemonade …. Make limoncello cocktails and create the party of a lifetime!

Your LIFETIME...

A work in progress show from comedian (and new Labour councillor!) Sharon Jackson.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Camden Comedy Club.

Lineup

Sharon Jackson

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.