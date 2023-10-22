DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Couture de sac à outils par Woman Cave Collective

Bar à Bulles
Sun, 22 Oct, 3:30 pm
WorkshopParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Juste à temps pour la rentrée, le Woman Journal Vol.3 "Boîte à Outils" sort des presses !

Le temps d'un dimanche post-brunch, le collectif féministe intersectionnel occupe le Bar à Bulles afin de vous présenter le travail de quelques contributeur.ice.s de Read more

Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.

Bar à Bulles

4 Cité Véron, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open3:30 pm

