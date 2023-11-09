DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hoe__mies: London Calling

Peckham Audio
Thu, 9 Nov, 9:00 pm
£17.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
On Thu 9 Nov, Berlin femme-focused collective Hoe__mies makes its London debut at Peckham Audio with founder Meg10, London mainstay Vanessa Maria, Foundation FM’s Bushbby and Emma Korantema all performing.

The collective started out as a club night turned Read more

Presented by Hoe_mies & Something Goes Right.
Meg10, Bushbby

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

