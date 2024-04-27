Top track

Waiting For (feat. Jamila Woods)

Jamila Woods

La Bellevilloise
Sat, 27 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€19.08

About

Super! présente :

Jamila Woods en concert à la Bellevilloise le 27 avril 2024

Sur son nouvel album Water Made Us, la musicienne et poète de Chicago Jamila Woods brille à nouveau en posant la question : que signifie s'abandonner pleinement à l'amour ? À t Read more

Présenté par Super!

Lineup

Jamila Woods

Venue

La Bellevilloise

19 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

