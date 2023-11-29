Top track

Velvetine, Cuckoo Spit, The Guzzlarks

The Shacklewell Arms
Wed, 29 Nov, 8:00 pm
About

Some of the capital's finest shoegaze/psych/and lo-fi bedroom pop courtesy of Velvetine, Cuckoo Spit, and The Guzzlarks.

This is an 18+ event
Lineup

The Guzzlarks, Cuckoo Spit, Velvetine

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

