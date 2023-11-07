DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Seven Suns (One of Us is the Killer Record Release Party)

Saint Vitus Bar
Tue, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
String quartet Seven Suns play all of one of us is the killer at Saint Vitus Bar!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

SEVEN)SUNS

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

