Papaya

QUITAPENAS

Continental Room
Sat, 16 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsFullerton
$22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

QUITAPENAS, one word – all caps, four syllables – all claps, gives you a taste of their rhythmic contagion. This tropical Afro-Latin combo was born under the warm California sun. They borrow aesthetics from the radical 60s, 70s and 80s. Each song echoes a Read more

Presented by The Continental Room

Continental Room

115 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

