Queer Carboot: Yuletide 🍄
We're back! 3rd December from 12pm - 5pm 💥
We've got 18 stalls coming down to sell their wears. Expect Nick-Nacks, preloved DRAG, gowns and art 🍁
With over 200 lovely queers coming down to our last one, it was a huge
