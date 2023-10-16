Top track

Creeper - Black Heaven

Creeper: Album Playback + Q&A + Signing

Rough Trade East
Mon, 16 Oct, 7:00 pm
PlaybackLondon
About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present a special in-store album playback, Q&A and signing with Creeper. This unique event celebrates the release of their new album 'Sanguivore' released via Spinefarm.

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Creeper

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

