HE.SHE.THEY. [Day-into-Night Marathon] by Gray Area

Superior Ingredients (The Roof + Room)
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
From $14.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

New York! Get ready for an epic 14-hour day-to-night marathon in the heart of Brooklyn with the ultimate party brand, HE.SHE.THEY.! Very Special Guests will take-over The Roof and The Room for an unforgettable showcase on Saturday, February 17th with Gray...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gray Area & Superior Ingredients.
Lineup

6
DJ Holographic, Katie Rex, Chippy Nonstop and 6 more

Venue

Superior Ingredients (The Roof + Room)

74 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Doors open2:00 pm

