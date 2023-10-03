DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kareem Rahma & Tiny Gun

Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
Tue, 3 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$20.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Baby's Presents: Kareem Rahma & Tiny Gun

with Cat Cohen, Babas, DJ Anti Art

+ Doors @ 8PM

+~ Show @ 8:30PM

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Baby's Presents

Lineup

Venue

Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

101 Avenue a, New York City, New York 10009, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

