DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Jelly featuring Taj Sapp

C'mon Everybody
Mon, 2 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Jelly featuring Taj Sapp

with Chauncey Matthews

DJ sets by Sam Sellers

and The Jelly House Band

Sign up to jam at 8pm!

21+

Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.