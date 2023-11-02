DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PANOS + Alien Tango Dj set

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Thu, 2 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Excited to have Panos from The Steams (hitting the road down to London all the way from Greece) and the greatest buddy from the parallel universe Alien Tano spinning old groovers and rounding off the bill!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Speed Of Sound
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Alien Tango

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
180 capacity

