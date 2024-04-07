Top track

Fashionista

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Folly Group

Dabadaba
Sun, 7 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fashionista
Got a code?

About

On stage, Folly Group is the sum of drums, percussion, bass, guitar, vocals and a

sampler. Elsewhere, Folly Group is an amorphous creative entity, encompassing a group

of friends whose practice spans various disciplines. Its members have all played with Read more

Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

Folly Group

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.