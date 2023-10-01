DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Masterclass con Degustazione - Podere Pradarolo

Mare Culturale Urbano
Sun, 1 Oct, 3:00 pm
WorkshopMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Le lunghe macerazioni

La Masterclass include la degustazione.

Workshop a cura di Podere Pradarolo.

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Naturale Festival ETS.

Venue

Mare Culturale Urbano

Via Giuseppe Gabetti, 15, 20147 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open3:00 pm

