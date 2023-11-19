Top track

Arthur Brown - Fire

The Crazy World of Arthur Brown

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham
Sun, 19 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A very rare UK tour for The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown!

14+

Presented by Dictionary Pudding

Lineup

The Crazy World of Arthur Brown

Venue

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham

106 High St, King's Heath, Birmingham B14 7JZ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

