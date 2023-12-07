Top track

Tempi d'oro

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CISIM BDAY PARTY - Duo Bucolico | I Santini live

CISIM
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLido Adriano
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tempi d'oro
Got a code?

About

CISIM BDAY PARTY!

14th YEARS PARTY con

DUO BUCOLICO

I SANTINI

a seguire trash party con #iovivolapistola!

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da CISIM.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

I Santini, Duo bucolico

Venue

CISIM

Viale Giuseppe Parini, 48, 48122 Lido Adriano
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.