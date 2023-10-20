DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hailing from the vibrant city of Miami, Nala brings her knowledge of house, indie dance, electro, and breaks, as well as her ability to add live vocals to EOS Lounge on Oct. 20th with the help of EOS vet Claire Zielinski!
This is a 21+ event
