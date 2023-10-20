Top track

Psychic Attack

Nala

EOS Lounge
Fri, 20 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsSanta Barbara
$6.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hailing from the vibrant city of Miami, Nala brings her knowledge of house, indie dance, electro, and breaks, as well as her ability to add live vocals to EOS Lounge on Oct. 20th with the help of EOS vet Claire Zielinski!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by EOS Lounge.

Lineup

Venue

500 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

