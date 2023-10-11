DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ale Doretto’s goodbye

Malanga Café
Wed, 11 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyIbiza
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ale Doretto forma junto a Luca Averna el duo Residentes Baleáricos, publicando actualmente en potentes sellos, como Music for Dreams y petándolo fuerte en las cabinas ibicencas y de todas partes. Además lo conocemos bien por sus edits de afro, muy escuchad Read more

Organizado por Malanga Café.

Lineup

Venue

Malanga Café

Carrer De Carles V, 07800 Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.