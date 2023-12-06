Top track

Body of Light, TWINS, SYZYGYX

Quarry House Tavern
Wed, 6 Dec, 8:30 pm
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Wednesday, December 6th 2023
Body of Light + TWINS + SYZYGYX
8:30pm - $15 ADV / $17 DOS - All Ages

BODY OF LIGHT
Arizona
https://bodyoflightmusic.bandcamp.com/

Body of Light is an electronic duo and synth-pop band made up by brothers Andrew and A...

All ages
Unregistered Nurse Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Body Of Light, TWINS

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open8:30 pm

