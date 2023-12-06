DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wednesday, December 6th 2023
Body of Light + TWINS
8:30pm - $15 ADV / $17 DOS - All Ages
BODY OF LIGHT
Arizona
https://bodyoflightmusic.bandcamp.com/
Body of Light is an electronic duo and synth-pop band made up by brothers Andrew and Alexander J
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.