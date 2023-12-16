Top track

Let Go Of This Acid

Artwork [All Night Long]

Night Tales
Sat, 16 Dec, 5:00 pm
DJLondon
From £9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Following a summer of the stunning festival performances and a handful of dreamy Pikes plays, Artwork returns to London. The last show sold out in advance - buy quickly or miss out.

**

💞 THE TERRACE & ROOM 2 IS FREE ENTRY

Presented by Night Tales.

Lineup

Artwork

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
800 capacity

