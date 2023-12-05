Top track

Top to Toe

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fenne Lily, Renny Conti

Purgatory
Tue, 5 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Top to Toe
Got a code?

About

“I never asked you to change and you’re treating me like I did

the more I’m thinking about it, maybe I should’ve started”

Fenne Lily opens her third album with a confrontation. At odds with the UK-born, New York-based artist’s dulcet delivery, this acerb Read more

Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

Fenne Lily, Renny Conti

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.