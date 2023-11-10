DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sex and Rage Lesbian Strip Night # 4 STUDS AND FEMMES

EartH
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£14.49
About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Calling all dirty dykes and debauched dreamers! Sex and Rage's platform is growing rapidly as we establish ourselves as one of the leading lesbian club nights in London. We consistently want to honour our diver

Presented by Sex and Rage.

Lineup

Gawd X, Malika Green

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

