DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
IKLECTIK presents,
CHTHONIC II _ Festival 2023
Saturday 25 November 2023 | Doors: 6pm - Start: 6:30pm
Our Kiosk opens 1 hour before doors.
Tickets: 1st release: £13 / £18 otd
Festival Pass: 1st release: £38 https://link.dice.fm/G8c381cdd63f
CHTHONIC
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.