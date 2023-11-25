DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chthonic II _ Saturday

IKLECTIK
Sat, 25 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

IKLECTIK presents,

CHTHONIC II _ Festival 2023

Saturday 25 November 2023 | Doors: 6pm - Start: 6:30pm

Our Kiosk opens 1 hour before doors.

Tickets: 1st release: £13 / £18 otd

Festival Pass: 1st release: £38 https://link.dice.fm/G8c381cdd63f

CHTHONIC Read more

Presented by IKLECTIK.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Alkistis Dimech, ONY, Jose Macabra and 1 more

Venue

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

