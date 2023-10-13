DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Angel Emoji / Lulu Wav / Tympanic Rupture + more

Static Age Records
Fri, 13 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Empty Island and Static Age Records present a 100% Hardcore Friday the 13th 👻 With headliners @angel_emoji and @lulu.wav joining us on tour from NYC with back to back DJ sets. Local support from NaturalBlkInvention, Gos, Tympanic Rupture, Slumpman Ray, p Read more

Presented by Static Age Records.

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

