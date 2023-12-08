DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Drag Emo Karaoke

Between The Bridges
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Drag Emo Karaoke is coming to Between The Bridges this December for a Christmas SPECTACULAR!

Come sing & dance to you fave Emo Bangers!

Fresh from an incredible performance at Download Festival, Drag Emo Karaoke will be bringing their fabulously emotiona Read more

Presented by Between the Bridges Ltd.

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

