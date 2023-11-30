DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Brick Lane Balearia With Arnie Wrong

Café 1001
Thu, 30 Nov, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

After an incredible set for our Radio 1001, Arnie Wrong is back in the loft this November for our Brick Lane Balearia series.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Cafe 1001

Venue

Café 1001

91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.