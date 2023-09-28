DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Starpower

Color Club Tavern
Thu, 28 Sept, 9:30 pm
ComedyChicago
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

$10 ticket plus taxes & fees.

Half comedy show, half karaoke, ALL competition!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Local Universe.

Venue

Color Club Tavern

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

