Red Rum Club - Black Cat

Red Rum Club

Scala
Tue, 12 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20.76The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Liverpool-based Red Rum Club are a six-person alternative rock group that boasts a breadth of sounds - ranging from heavy, brassy tracks like their new release Black Cat, to nostalgically poppy tunes like 2021's Vibrate.

This is a 16+ event

Presented by Metropolis Music & This Feeling

Lineup

Red Rum Club

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

